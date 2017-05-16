Rhode Island could ban lingering in leftmost highway lane
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban highway drivers from lingering in the leftmost lane unless they're passing another vehicle.
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to move the bill forward to the full House of Representatives.
It would affect driving on Interstate 95 and any other multilane highways accessed by on-ramps and off-ramps.
The bill's sponsor, Portsmouth Democratic Rep. Dennis Canario, says it would stop slower drivers from "lallygagging in the high-speed lane." Canario, a retired police officer, says it can be dangerous when people don't give way to passing vehicles because it causes others to drive aggressively.
Canario says that "if you're not passing anybody, there's no reason to be in that left-hand lane."
