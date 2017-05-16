Singapore shuts airport terminal after fire; flights delayed
SINGAPORE — A fire broke out Tuesday at Singapore's Changi Airport, causing the closure of a terminal and lengthy delays as passengers and flights were moved, officials said.
The airport said smoke began issuing from air vents in Terminal 2 and an evacuation of the terminal was begun.
It said the fire occurred in a room housing air conditioning equipment and was being investigated.
The Singapore Civil
The airport said flights were moved to another terminal, resulting in significant delays.
Flight operations at the terminal gradually resumed after 10 p.m., it said.
"Changi Airport will do its very best and work through the night to clear the backlog of delayed flights," it said.
A record 58.7 million passengers used the airport's three terminals last year. A new terminal is to be opened later this year.
