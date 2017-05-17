Ryanair flight diverted to Austria, unruly passenger removed
VIENNA — Budget carrier Ryanair says a regular flight from Sofia to London was diverted to the Austrian city of Linz and a "disruptive" passenger handed over to police before the aircraft continued on to its destination.
Company spokesman Ronan O'Keeffe said Wednesday that the incident occurred Tuesday but gave no details.
State broadcaster ORF says the man is a 46-year old Bulgarian national who became unruly after consuming too much alcohol.
