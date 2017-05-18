Pima County's hand-free ordinance for drivers starts June 1
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County's hands-free ordinance goes into effect June 1 and prohibits the use of an electronic device while driving.
But County Sheriff's officials say there'll be a 60-day grace period for enforcement and violating drivers will receive a written warning.
According to the ordinance approved May 2 by the county Board of Supervisors, drivers may not use a handheld electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a street or highway unless that device is specifically designed or configured to allow hands-free use and is used in that manner.
Tucson and Oro Valley also have been cracking down on distracted drivers.
Oro Valley adopted its ordinance in January and plans to start citing drivers in a few months.
Tucson began issuing citations after its ordinance went into effect May 1.
