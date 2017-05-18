Spirit says fewer flights being cancelled since injunction
Spirit Airlines says
Spirit
According to FlightAware, in the last three days through Thursday Spirit
The Air Line Pilots Association says its members helped stabilize the airline's operation.
Tens of thousands of passengers were stranded by cancellations this month. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, irate passengers swarmed a Spirit ticket counter; three people were arrested.
On May 9, a federal judge ordered the union not to interfere with Spirit's business.
