'Migrant Mother' photographer's images of oppressed resonate
OAKLAND, Calif. — A California museum is exhibiting the photographs of Dorothea Lange, whose work highlighted the lives of impoverished migrants, unemployed
The exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California is called "Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing." It features 100 of Lange's photographs as well as works by three modern photographers influenced by Lange's work.
Exhibit curator Drew Johnson said Lange's focus on poverty is timely in an age of economic disparity. Photographers influenced by Lange say she would be documenting homeless tent cities and the U.S.-Mexico border if she was alive today.
The exhibit includes "Migrant Mother," Lange's iconic photograph of 32-year-old Florence Owens Thompson, a mother of seven, at a pea pickers' camp in Nipomo, California.
