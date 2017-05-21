Turkey: Man detained on US plane just wanted 1st class seat
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — Turkey's official news agency says the FBI has detained a Turkish man who attempted to sit in first class on a Los Angeles-Honolulu flight.
The Anadolu news agency reported Sunday that 25-year-old Anil Tuvanc Uskanli bought an economy ticket on American Airlines Flight 31 but left his seat to try first class. Flight attendants stopped him but in the ensuing argument, he kicked a service cart.
The agency said Uskanli was handcuffed to his seat after refusing to sit.
Uskanli was taken into custody after the plane, escorted by two fighter jets, landed in Honolulu. He now faces a possible charge of interference with a flight crew.
Anadolu said Uskanli studied film and journalism in California and London.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!