Czechs to build rail network for high-speed trains
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech government has approved a plan to build a rail network for high-speed trains.
Transport Minister Dan Tok says the network will be designed for trains
The network would link the country with similar networks in
The first such railway is scheduled to connect the Czech and German capitals, Prague and Berlin.
But it wasn't immediately clear when construction might begin.
Tok said Monday that his ministry has been working on legislation that would make it possible to start "soon." He hasn't offered more details.
