Hawaii police investigate fall from building as homicide

HONOLULU — Hawaii police are investigating a women's fall to her death from the 10th story of a building as a possible homicide.

Witnesses say the woman fell from a Waikiki building at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

The woman's name has not been released.

Investigators have not released details about what led to her fall.

