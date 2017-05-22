Hawaii police investigate fall from building as homicide
HONOLULU — Hawaii police are investigating a women's fall to her death from the 10th story of a building as a possible homicide.
Witnesses say the woman fell from a Waikiki building at about 3 a.m. Sunday.
The woman's name has not been released.
Investigators have not released details about what led to her fall.
