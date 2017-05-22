NY senators: Withhold Penn Station funds because of delays
ALBANY, N.Y. — Some New York state lawmakers want to withhold millions of dollars of funding from Penn Station until Amtrak resolves chronic commuter train delays.
Legislation in the Senate would direct the Long Island Rail Road and Metropolitan Transportation Authority to cease regular payments for Penn Station for the rest of the year until 95
The LIRR and MTA pay rent every year for the use of the busy New York City station, which has been plagued by delays, congestion and aging equipment.
Amtrak said in a statement Monday that withholding funds is not the answer to Penn Station's problems.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday asked President Donald Trump for greater federal help, saying Penn Station is at "a tipping point."
