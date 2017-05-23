Animal sculptures made of Lego on display at Royal Botanical Gardens
BURLINGTON, Ont. — The Royal Botanical Gardens, the largest attraction of its kind in Canada, has installed Lego sculptures of plants and animals throughout one of its parks.
The colourful works were created by New York artist Sean Kenney, whose Lego statues are touring across North America and are now also on show in Memphis, Tenn., and Houston, Texas.
Among the 14 sculptures scattered in Hendrie Park, there's a human-sized praying mantis made of 42,164 Lego bricks, a monarch butterfly with one-metre-long wings (60,549 bricks), and a bald eagle (42,198 bricks).
Kenney's Nature Connects series is at the RBG until Aug. 20.
Online: www.rbg.ca
