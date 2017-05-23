Christie: Most riders will be spared from Penn Station work
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says an agreement has been reached between New Jersey Transit and Amtrak that will limit the effect on commuters from this summer's planned work at New York's Penn Station.
Christie said Tuesday that only the Morris and Essex Line's Midtown Direct service will be affected by the work from July through Labor Day.
Christie says that those lines will end in Hoboken. PATH trains and ferries will
He says riders on other lines shouldn't expect significant delays.
Recent derailments and other problems at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and other equipment at the station, a critical stop on the Northeast Corridor.
The Republican says that fares for riders on the Morris and Essex lines will be reduced by about half.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!