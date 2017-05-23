New Jersey's Newark Airport reopens after plane engine fire
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport has reopened after a plane engine caught fire, prompting a temporarily closure.
United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was scheduled to take off Tuesday night when officials say its engine caught fire.
A spokesman for United, Jonathan Guerin, says the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. He says the crew immediately deployed the plane's slides and evacuated the passengers.
The airport says on Twitter that five people suffered minor injuries.
United says it's working to get the passengers to San Francisco as soon as possible.
The airport says
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Three men in Nova Scotia charged in lobster theft and fraud case totalling $3 million
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!