Vandals damage gravesites at Lake Erie island monument
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — The National Park Service is trying to find whoever vandalized a Lake Erie island monument that commemorates a key victory in the War of 1812.
Park rangers say the vandals also damaged the gravesite of three American sailors killed in the Battle of Lake Erie.
Officials aren't releasing how much damage there was to the Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial on South Bass Island.
The 350-foot tall monument is closed to visitors this year while it undergoes repairs and renovation.
The park service says the vandals scaled a fence around May 13. The agency is offering a $2,500 reward for information.
