Passenger: airline was warned about disruptive man at gate
HONOLULU — A woman on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu says passengers complained to American Airlines employees before takeoff that they were afraid of the passenger whose disruptive
Jaime Reznick said Wednesday when she arrived at the gate there was a curly haired man clad in a black leather jacket who was "being really freaky." She says he was laughing to himself and staring down passengers.
A criminal complaint charging Anil Uskanli says he tried to get to the front of the plane during the flight and that crewmembers feared his laptop contained explosives. No explosives were found.
Reznick says allowing him to fly put passengers in danger.
There was no immediate comment from American.
