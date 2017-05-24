Life / Travel

Passenger: airline was warned about disruptive man at gate

This May 19, 2017, photo provided by Jaime Reznick shows Anil Uskanli being escorted off an American Airlines flight in Honolulu, Hawaii. Uskanli has been charged with interfering with a flight crew, and a federal judge has ordered he undergo a competency evaluation. (Jamie Reznick via AP)

HONOLULU — A woman on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu says passengers complained to American Airlines employees before takeoff that they were afraid of the passenger whose disruptive behaviour prompted bomb-threat procedures and military fighter jets to escort the plane.

Jaime Reznick said Wednesday when she arrived at the gate there was a curly haired man clad in a black leather jacket who was "being really freaky." She says he was laughing to himself and staring down passengers.

A criminal complaint charging Anil Uskanli says he tried to get to the front of the plane during the flight and that crewmembers feared his laptop contained explosives. No explosives were found.

Reznick says allowing him to fly put passengers in danger.

There was no immediate comment from American.

