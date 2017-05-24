Wildfire forces evacuations at Washington state tourism spot
A
A
Share via Email
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Officials say a wildfire has prompted evacuation orders for 168 homes and cabins at a popular Washington state and hiking and skiing destination.
The fire was burning on about 40 acres (161,900 square meters) Wednesday morning.
It started about 3 miles north (4.8
Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Gannie says the fire is threatening homes, timber and electrical infrastructure away from the downtown area, modeled in Bavarian village style.
Leavenworth is a gateway to Wenatchee National Forest where many people have getaway homes.
Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan said Wednesday that there were no reports of injuries.
The Red Cross opened a shelter in Leavenworth.
Most Popular
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!