Dutch officials tour Hudson River, consider NY tourism trail
KINGSTON, N.Y. — Officials from the Netherlands have gotten a taste of how their ancestors explored North America more than 400 years ago.
The Daily Freeman reports (http://bit.ly/2rU6OlV ) that the Dutch deputy consular general and other dignitaries took a Hudson River cruise Wednesday aboard the Onrust (ahn-ROOST'), a New York-built replica of a Dutch sailing ship constructed in 1614 in what is now New York City.
The Dutch used the original ship to explore the river Henry Hudson explored five years earlier and which now bears his name.
The delegation from the Netherlands toured the river around Kingston and visited the Hudson River Maritime Museum.
Officials from the state parks and historic preservation office say they're working with the Netherlands government to develop a Dutch heritage tourism trail from New York City to Albany.
