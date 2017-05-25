Namibian harbour town of Luderitz plans maritime museum
JOHANNESBURG — The Namibian
Developers say the museum, slated to open in 2019, will be housed in an old power station following renovations. The site will also serve as a research
Last weekend, Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first president, attended a presentation about the project in Luderitz. The promoter is Angel Tordesillas, a former fishing company executive.
Luderitz was booming a century ago because of the discovery of diamonds in the area. Today, most shipping goes through Walvis Bay, further north on the Atlantic coast.
Luderitz resident Crispin Clay describes the maritime museum as a "magnificent project" and says: "I just hope it works."
