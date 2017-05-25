Washington state fire at tourism spot is mostly contained
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days.
Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says the fire near the town of Leavenworth was 78
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.
The fire started Tuesday about 3 miles (4.8
Leavenworth is a gateway to Wenatchee National Forest where many people have getaway homes.
Its town
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
