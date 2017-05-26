Life / Travel

Authorities make more illegal camping arrests on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii — Authorities have made more arrests of people accused of illegally camping on the Hawaii island of Kauai.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources arrested 11 people as of Thursday after 17 people were taken into custody in mid-May, Hawaii News Now reported (http://bit.ly/2qjiHEI ) on Thursday.

Officers during the most recent arrests seized marijuana plants from two illegal campsites and a crossbow that is illegal to possess.

More than 200 illegal camping citations and arrests have been made in Kauai's Kalalau Valley over the past two years, the department said.

The department said it will "continue to put high priority on restoring Hawaii's largest and most remote state park to its true wilderness character by removing people who enter Kalalau illegally and without valid permits."

Department officials are scheduled to speak with reporters Friday about the illegal camping crackdown.

