Life / Travel

Massive Big Sur landslide could keep highway closed 1 year

A drilling crew drills one hundred down taking soil samples on the southern end of the Mud Creek slide as it covers Highway One in southern Monterey County on the coast in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2017. One of the wettest winters in decades in California has triggered slides and road closures along the central coast's Big Sur, forcing some resorts to close and others to use helicopters to carry in guests and supplies. (Vern Fisher /The Monterey County Herald via AP)

A drilling crew drills one hundred down taking soil samples on the southern end of the Mud Creek slide as it covers Highway One in southern Monterey County on the coast in Big Sur, Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2017. One of the wettest winters in decades in California has triggered slides and road closures along the central coast's Big Sur, forcing some resorts to close and others to use helicopters to carry in guests and supplies. (Vern Fisher /The Monterey County Herald via AP)

BIG SUR, Calif. — Officials say a massive landslide in Big Sur could keep a portion of California's iconic coastal highway closed for a year and cost millions of dollars to fix.

The East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2r69y1M ) quotes state officials Friday saying the landslide was still moving, a week after more than a million tons of dirt and rock tumbled down a hillside along Highway 1.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers says the agency might be able to construct a one-lane road, but "it may take up to a year before it is fully open."

Last weekend's landslide created a 40-foot (12-meter) layer of rock and dirt along the narrow, winding road. It is covering up about a quarter-mile (0. 40-kilometre ) stretch of Highway 1 in an area called Mud Creek.

___

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...