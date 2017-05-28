Andrew Wyeth artwork, Herman Leonard photo exhibits open
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A pair of exhibits opening at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown highlight the work of American artist Andrew Wyeth and photographer Herman Leonard.
"Andrew Wyeth at 100: A Family Remembrance" celebrates the 100th anniversary of Wyeth's birth in Pennsylvania. The exhibit includes items from his personal collection, including never-before-displayed sketches, paintings and artifacts. It also includes photographs of the artist taken by his granddaughter, Victoria Wyeth.
Andrew Wyeth, creator of such iconic American works as "Christina's World," died in 2009.
The Leonard exhibit — titled "Rise up Singing: Jazz Portraits by Herman Leonard" — features portraits of such music legends as Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Charlie Parker, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. Leonard died in 2010.
Both exhibits opened Saturday and run through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
