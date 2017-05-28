The Latest: Proposed laptop ban on flights may expand
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on a proposed ban on laptops from passenger cabins of international flights (all times local):
6:20 p.m.
The U.S. ban on laptops from passenger cabins on some international flights may get expanded. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he's considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights to and from the United States.
That would dramatically expand a ban announced in March that affects about 50 flights per day from 10 cities, mostly in the Middle East. The current ban was put in place because of concerns about terrorist attacks.
The ban prevents
Kelly was asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether he would expand the ban to cover laptops on all international flights into and out of the U.S.
His answer: "I might."
___
10:10 a.m.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he's considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights to and from the United States.
That would dramatically expand a ban announced in March that affects about 50 flights per day from 10 cities, mostly in the Middle East. The current ban was put in place because of concerns about terrorist attacks.
The ban prevents
Kelly was asked on "Fox News Sunday" whether he would expand the ban to cover laptops on all international flights into and out of the U.S.
His answer: "I might."
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!