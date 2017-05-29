International flamenco festival set to mark 30 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dancers from across the U.S. and Spain will converge on New Mexico for the 30th anniversary of a preeminent international flamenco festival.
The gathering organized by the world-renowned National Institute of Flamenco will be held June 10th through the 17th in Albuquerque.
Flamenco is a form of Spanish dance and folk music that developed from Romani music and dance more than two centuries ago.
Festival Flamenco Internacional De Alburquerque will feature well-known flamenco dancers, along with workshops, history lectures and events for children.
