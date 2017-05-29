Life / Travel

International flamenco festival set to mark 30 years

In this May 19, 2017 photos, flamenco performers are shown during a show as Tablao Flamenco in Albuquerque, N.M. An annual flamenco festival organized by the world-renowned National Institute of Flamenco is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Albuquerque. The international gathering once again is attracting well-known dancers such as Marco Flores and Rosario Toledo. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dancers from across the U.S. and Spain will converge on New Mexico for the 30th anniversary of a preeminent international flamenco festival.

The gathering organized by the world-renowned National Institute of Flamenco will be held June 10th through the 17th in Albuquerque.

Flamenco is a form of Spanish dance and folk music that developed from Romani music and dance more than two centuries ago.

Festival Flamenco Internacional De Alburquerque will feature well-known flamenco dancers, along with workshops, history lectures and events for children.

