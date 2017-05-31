Carriage horse breaks free, runs through rush hour traffic
NEW YORK — A New York City carriage horse is safely back in its stable after breaking free and running wild through rush hour traffic.
The horse, a 12-year-old mare named Goldie, broke free on Tuesday while being taken back to her stable in the Hell's Kitchen
After running eleven blocks, Goldie returned to her stable on her own. She was not injured.
A carriage driver says it wasn't that big of a deal and tells WNBC-TV that Goldie probably wanted some exercise after a slow day at work.
