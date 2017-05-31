Int'l arrivals to US declined slightly in September 2016
WASHINGTON — International arrivals to the U.S. declined slightly in September 2016 compared with September 2015, continuing a downward trend in inbound tourism that began earlier in 2016.
The U.S. Department of Commerce said Wednesday that 6.5 million international visitors
Overall for the first nine months of 2016, international visits declined 2
Experts have said that a strong U.S. dollar and
But some sectors of the travel industry fear a "Trump Slump" because of anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies from President Donald Trump's administration.
It takes months for arrivals data to accurately be compiled from all U.S. international airports and border crossings, so whether the downward trend continued through the end of 2016 and into 2017 won't be known for months.
In September 2016, the top inbound markets continued to be Canada and Mexico, according to the new data, with non-resident visits from Canada growing 2.8
