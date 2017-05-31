New Mexico congresswoman adds support to Route 66 funds bill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico congresswoman is adding her support for a bill aimed at saving federal preservation funding for Route 66.
Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced this week she decided to join as a co-sponsor after learning that a federal law authorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program is set to expire.
The program is credited with helping bring back to life forgotten landmarks along the route, many in disrepair because of sharply lower Route 66 traffic.
A bipartisan bill in Congress would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail and set aside money annually for Route 66 preservation.
A spokesman for the Albuquerque Democrat says the congresswoman was unaware of the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program until The Associated Press wrote last week about the program facing elimination.
