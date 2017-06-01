Hawaii fair organizers urge governor to waive shipping fees
WAILUKU, Hawaii — Fair organizers in Hawaii are hoping to keep their events running amid rising shipping rates.
The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2roVmPo ) fair organizers met last week with government officials to discuss shipping issues. Those gathered decided to draft a proposal urging Gov. David Ige to identify their fairs as a "purpose for public good" so shipping fees can be waived.
In March, E.K. Fernandez Shows had to cancel the Maui County Carnival because shipping rates have doubled during the past decade. Company president Scott Fernandez says he had to pay $500,000 last year to ship the carnival's equipment — a price that was primed to increase this year.
Fernandez committed to the 95th Maui Fair, but says its future is also in jeopardy with shipping issues and a ban on imported wild animals.
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com
