Japan Airlines to resume flights to Hawaii's Big Island
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — Japan Airlines will be resuming its non-stop daily flights between Tokyo and Kona after cutting the route in 2010 because of financial struggles from a past bankruptcy.
The flights will travel to and from Japan's Narita International Airport and Hawaii's Kona International Airport at Keahole.
Service to and from Kona will resume Sept. 15.
The airline's 767 planes that will fly between Tokyo and Kona are fitted with business-class seats that flatten and economy seats that offer more legroom. The planes can fit 199 passengers.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority states the route is expected to bring in about $84 million in tourist dollars and $10 million in tax revenue.
The airline currently operates six daily flights to Honolulu, including four daily flights from Narita, and one daily flight from both Osaka and Nagoya.
