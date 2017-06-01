Walk this way with Detour app: 150 audio tours
A
A
Share via Email
If you're looking for a knowledgeable
The app offers 150 audio tours for walks through fascinating nooks and crannies in popular destinations, such as New York, London, Paris, Washington, Boston, New Orleans and Rome. Tokyo, Seoul and others are coming soon as part of a partnership with room-rental service Airbnb.
The tours revolve around themes. "Spirits and Spies" offers a journey through Washington bars frequented by patrons who mixed espionage with pleasure. "The Last Frontier of Bohemia" looks at how playwright Tennessee Williams lived in New Orleans' French Quarter.
Some narrators offer unique perspectives. For instance, actor Peter Coyote talks about his good and bad experiences during 1967's "Summer of Love" on a walk through San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury
Most cities have multiple tours, which typically cost $5. Some cost a few bucks more. The app works with iPhones, iPads and Android devices.
Most Popular
-
-
'You keep pushing through:' Win for Dartmouth East MLA comes weeks after losing wife to cancer
-
Nova Scotia releases report on Bayers Lake clinic a day after election
-
Tristan Cleveland: Our pathetic Nova Scotia voter turnout and why the politicians are to blame
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!