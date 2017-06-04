Official: Man climbs into Central Park Zoo aviary
NEW YORK — Officials say an emotionally disturbed man climbed into an aviary at New York City's Central Park Zoo and stayed there for about four hours before he was removed by police.
Zoo spokesman Max Pulsinelli told the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2stPncj ) that the man entered the indoor aviary in the zoo's Tropic Zone around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Pulsinelli says the man climbed onto a rock structure 20 feet off the ground and refused to move.
Police eventually took the man into custody without incident around 7:30 p.m. Pulsinelli says no guests or animals were involved.
It was not immediately clear what charges the man could face.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com
