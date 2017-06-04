Tourism-based businesses scramble to look for summer staff
A
A
Share via Email
BRAINERD, Minn. — Flourishing Minnesota resorts are scrambling to deal with a seasonal worker shortage heading into summer.
According to the state demographer's office, baby boomers in popular tourist areas are retiring faster than they can be replaced. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2rhv7ua) reports that temporary worker prospects were also limited this year when a congressional exemption that allowed more international seasonal workers into the U.S. expired.
Minneapolis immigration attorney Loan Huynh said more H-2B visas have since been approved, but a federal office has yet to resume processing on such applications.
At Breezy Point Resort in Pequot Lakes, assistant general manager David Spizzo said he had hoped to use 25 H-2B visa workers for the first time this year, but he only ended up with four. He's brought in family and asked his managers to help cover the extra housekeeping and cleaning.
"This is what you do, because when you don't have enough staff, somebody's got to get it done," he said.
Business leaders say they would rather hire locally; bringing international workers in is expensive for employers, who must pay for visa processing and transportation.
"International workers are the only option many Cook County employers have. Our unemployment rate in summer dips below 3
The state tourism office says the number of people
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!