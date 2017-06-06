House Speaker: Agreement reached on casino-related bill

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers appear to have reached a multifaceted deal that could ultimately lead to a new tribal casino in East Windsor, according to Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.

The Democrat told The Associated Press on Tuesday night the House of Representatives plans to vote on legislation that includes provisions aimed at gaining support for a separate Senate bill that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a casino in East Windsor to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino in Massachusetts.

"I'm glad it's almost over," said the Berlin lawmaker, who has been working to broker an agreement that could satisfy members of the House. There are those who support the tribes' proposal in an effort to protect jobs at their southeastern Connecticut casinos and other lawmakers who want to create an open casino-bidding process that could lead to other casino developers possibly building gambling facilities elsewhere in Connecticut.

According to Aresimowicz, this new bill would allow Sportech Venues to have eight more off-track betting licenses, for a total of 24 possible locations throughout the state.

The same bill also creates a new entertainment sharing agreement between the tribes — owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun — and entertainment arenas across Connecticut with 5,000 or more seats. Aresimowicz said the entities could share in the recruitment of entertainment acts to the state.

Additionally, the legislation would require the state Department of Consumer Protection to set up a framework for possible sports betting. Such a move would be in anticipation of the federal government possibly allowing sports betting.

Meanwhile, earlier Tuesday evening, the Senate agreed to pass a separate House bill that some lawmakers hope will attract mixed martial arts event to venues in arenas in several Connecticut cities.

This overall, last-minute pact comes on the eve of the final day of this year's regular legislative session, which ends Wednesday at midnight. If the House approves the bill containing the entertainment agreement, the sports betting deal and a new plan to expand OTB, it will move to the Senate. Meanwhile, the House began debating the Senate bill, authorizing the tribal casino, late Tuesday night.

Earlier in the week, lawmakers discussed the possibility of allowing additional slot machines in OTB facilities in Bridgeport, New Haven and Waterbury, and a so-called boutique casino for high-rollers in Hartford. However, that idea fell apart on Monday night.

