What a rush: AP reporter zip lines off the Eiffel Tower
PARIS — What could possibly go wrong?
I was 122
Gulp.
The opportunity to zip line from the world's most-visited tower seemed too good to turn down. Until I tried it.
Editor's note: John Leicester has reported from France for The Associated Press since 2002. This week, he got to try zip lining off the Eiffel Tower. This is his account of his wild ride.
Yes, I had a sturdy, tightly strapped safety harness. And, yes, the steel cable strung from the famous tower's second floor across to a small platform 800
Best not think about it. Let's just cross this off the bucket list. One, two, three. Go!
Into the void.
Only my screams drowned out the thumping of my heart in my ears.
What a buzz. Not quite the raw adrenaline high of parachuting, but a very decent second-best.
After the initial rush of fear, there was time on the way down to fall in love all over again with Paris: its stunning tapestry of grey roofs and landmarks simply magnificent under the blue skies and
What, from the second floor of the 128-year-old tower , looked like colonies of colored ants far below turned out to be people, soaking up the sun on the green grass of the Champ de Mars park that stretches away from the tower's giant iron feet.
I flew right over them, with the zip line — and me — both emitting high-pitched squeals. Looking up at the noise, people cheered. Thanks for the encouragement!
The minute or so of flight, reaching a top speed, organizers said, just shy of 100 kph (60 mph) zipped past in what felt like the blink of an eye.
At the bottom, my first thought: Please, can I do that again?
Jean-Luc Wong, a 20-year-old student from Paris, said it was the best thing he has ever done, "something I'll never forget." He won a tweeting contest for the right to jump. Others signed up via the
"The adrenaline, the speed, the surroundings. Fantastic," Wong said. "It's a bit scary but once you've launched off, you just soak it up and admire. Incredible."
Organizers said people had previously zip lined from the first floor of the 324-meter (1,063-foot) -tall tower — meaning they leaped from a more pedestrian 57
Others, in the past, have been far more daring. A British couple parachuted from the tower's top deck, 276
Glad I didn't think about him when my turn came.
The zip line opened Monday and will operate for just one week until Sunday, with 100 flights planned per day.
