Macy's eyeing rooftop expansion to flagship New York store
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The department store chain Macy's is considering a rooftop addition to its flagship store in New York City's Herald Square
The plan, announced Tuesday, would add restaurants and green space to the roof of the 2.2 million-square-foot building on 34th Street.
A Macy's executive tells the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2sQLBsS ) that the flagship building has become even more valuable as businesses have opened in the nearby Hudson Yards redevelopment, which saw the addition of a new subway station in 2015.
Macy's says the rooftop idea is meant to encourage people to go through the store either on their way up to or down from the roof's attractions.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!