Discover County Cork’s treasures

There is a tourism trinity in Ireland — one more secular than religious. When visitors encounter the isle, they are greeted by friendship, food and freedom. These anchor the emotional bonds you forge on the island nation. And there is no better place to experience this trilogy than in Ireland’s southernmost county, Cork.

With arms wide open

How friendly is the isle? Well, one raven seems extremely friendly. The driver who meets us at the airport after WOW Airlines’ inaugural flight to Cork, Tony Bennett — not the one who can sing but the one who can drive a tour coach — points to a large black bird hitching a ride on the side mirror of a car driving into Cork Airport’s arrival area. It does so, Bennett says, in hopes of finding peanuts or small treats. The raven developed this behaviour after encountering a cab driver who got a kick out of its feeding habit.

Later one evening, at popular Cork pub the Sin É, a stranger sitting at the bar offers to help carry our drinks through the standing-room-only crowd to our table on the second floor.

“Don’t mix; stay on Guinness, stay on Murphy’s, but don’t mix them,” Bennett had warned us before we arrived. “I have a lot of people commenting and telling me, ‘You are right there, Tony.’”

As we sip our drinks, we hear a male voice suddenly break into traditional song in the bar below. When he finishes his verse, another picks up, then another. As we walk back down the stairs and out onto the drizzled street, a spontaneous chorus has erupted.

One place where friendship may not come instantly to mind is at Blarney Castle and Gardens, located a short drive outside the city. The 600-year-old castle is home to the legendary Blarney Stone. To kiss it is to be gifted with a tongue of eloquence. To kiss it means climbing to the top of the castle. To kiss it means lying on your back, holding on to two metal bars, and pulling yourself over open air before leaning back to plant lips on rock. Don’t worry, they disinfect it between smooches with household cleaning spray. An estimated 50 per cent of visitors take the plunge.

Even getting to the stone is an exercise in gumption. You pass under the murder hole (from which unwelcome medieval guests would have stones or hot oil hurled on them), climb the narrow and steep curving stairs of the castle’s keep, and navigate the uneven and wet stones at the top of the castle parapets. Things aren’t as friendly on ground level, where a poisonous garden full of nasties like Wolfsbane, Mandrake and Ricin is in bloom. A warning at the entrance — repeated among many of the beds — reminds you not to touch, smell or eat any of the plants (the more dangerous of which are kept behind metal jungle-gym like caging).

Eat like a local

How do you know where to eat? Go where the locals do.

Located on the second floor of the English Market, the Farm Gate Café bustles with residents enjoying the chowder or soup of the day along with soda bread, mackerel pâté or a cured fish plate. Wash down lunch with a Guinness or Murphy’s (remember, don’t mix), or a popular local Franciscan Well craft brew.

A few years ago, the company approached Jameson to use its whiskey casks. Rumour has it, as Bennet tells it, that Jameson allowed them on the condition that no one find out. But, once Jameson tasted the resulting ale, the Irish whiskey brand jumped at the chance to collaborate. The results are the award-winning Jameson Aged Stout and Jameson Pale Ale.

Jameson itself is located in nearby Middleton. While a new distillery is actively producing whiskey, the old facility — which opened in 1825 and operated for 150 years — is open to the public for tours.

Visitors are walked along cobbled paths through the distillation process before experiencing a taste test with some rival brands and a final drink. The distillery is also home to the Malt House Restaurant, where the fish and chips are a popular menu choice.

After a day of shopping along the pedestrian friendly St. Patrick’s Street, be sure to dine at one of the restaurants in the area. Immigration to the island during the economic boom of the early 2000s had an impact on the food, helping to mature the dining options. Isaacs Restaurant on MacCurtain Street and Market Lane Restaurant on Oliver Plunkett Street are two popular spots adding a modern twist to traditional fare.

Free to explore

Cork’s central location makes it the ideal jumping-off point to explore surrounding towns and villages. From our base at the River Lee Hotel near University College Cork, it was never more than an hour’s ride to experience some of the region’s medieval and recent history.

To the east is Youghal (pronounced ‘you all’) famous as the one-time home to Sir Walter Raleigh and as the filming location for the 1956 version of Moby Dick starring Gregory Peck.

To understand the history of this town, and Ireland, climb the worn stone steps to the Clock Gate Tower that straddles the town’s main street. The tower sits on the sight of the former town gate, where merchandise would be taxed before it could enter the city. It later served as the town jail before being turned into a clock tower (manned by a family, which lived inside its walls until 1959).

While all of Ireland is pretty, Kinsale, on the coast south of Cork, is bucolically so. Narrow streets, built to prevent thieves from making off with the cargo of ships moored in the harbour, are lined with colourful two- and three-storey buildings. A new town now marks the site where the old harbour used to be. It was partially filled in after a tsunami caused by the 1755 Lisbon earthquake hit the town.

We arrived in time to watch a parade of sailors march from Saint Multose Church to place a wreath at the Seaman’s Memorial near the harbour after taking part in a service to remember those who have died, and pray for the safety of those who still work at sea. Tragedy is linked to the town’s past. Eighteen kilometres offshore and under 93 meters of water lies the wreck of the Lusitania. The Cunard Line ship was sunk by a German U-bout in 1915, killing 1,198 passengers and crew.

A second and more well-known maritime tragedy is remembered not too far away. Cobh (pronounced ‘cove’) was the last stop for the Titanic before its set sail into the north Atlantic. Passengers were ferried from the White Star offices on the waterfront to the ship, which lay anchored off the coast. An education centre has opened in the old offices and visitors are given a card with the name of one of the 123 passengers who boarded the vessel before it set off across the Atlantic. At the end of the tour you can search out the name of the person on your card and learn whether they survived the disaster.