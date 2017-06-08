Etihad, TUI end talks on vacation airline joint venture
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and tour operator TUI Group have terminated negotiations on setting up a vacation airline joint venture that would have combined the latter's TUIfly with a subsidiary of Germany's struggling Air Berlin.
TUI board member Sebastian Ebel said in a statement Thursday that "a strong European leisure airline continues to make great strategic sense" but that Air Berlin's Niki subsidiary "is no longer available for a joint venture."
Etihad holds 29.2
In December, German rival Lufthansa's Eurowings and Austrian Airlines units reached a deal to lease 38 planes from Air Berlin.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!