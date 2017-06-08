Rhode Island's Gaspee revolt becoming virtual reality game
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island act of rebellion that was one of the precursors to the American Revolution is being turned into a virtual reality game.
Friday marks 245 years since the Gaspee Affair, when a group of colonists set fire to a British ship in Narragansett Bay on June 9, 1772.
A group of Brown University students is now working to adapt the history of the burning of the Gaspee into a virtual reality educational experience for students in middle and high schools.
Rhode Island's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse discussed the project on Tuesday, during an annual speech he gives on the Senate floor commemorating the 1772 event.
Rhode Island residents also are scheduled to mark the occasion during this weekend's annual Gaspee Days celebration and parade in Warwick.
