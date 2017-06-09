City: Horse-drawn rides on Rome cobblestones will be history
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — A horse-drawn carriage ride on Rome's cobblestone streets will soon be history.
Rome's City Hall announced on Friday that the carriage rides will be allowed only in parks and on the grounds of historic villas.
Advocates for the animals safety have long pressed for the end of the romantic tourist attraction, arguing that the horses suffer from the noise, pollution and chronic chaos on the city's traffic-clogged streets.
Transport Commissioner Linda Meleo says "the level of smog and traffic put at risk the safety of the animals."
The city says no carriage driver will lose their jobs. No date for the start of the change was announced.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax boulevard makes top 10 list of endangered places in Canada
-
Chelsea Manning talks leaks and transition in first post-release interview
-
Theresa May seeks governing pact with DUP after election gamble badly backfires
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!