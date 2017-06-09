Metrolink running prom trains to keep teens safe
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Southern California's Metrolink railroad will be running its special prom train service from Orange County for the first time this weekend.
The regional commuter rail system says more than 300 students from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley will travel Saturday from Santa Ana station to their prom at historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.
Metrolink provides prom trains to relieve safety concerns about students driving.
With Saturday's run, the six-county passenger service will have transported more than 1,300 prom-goers this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!