Crews almost done clearing mountain highway in Montana
KALISPELL, Mont. — Plow crews in Montana are attacking the final obstacle in the way of opening a trans-mountain highway.
The Flathead Beacon reported (http://bit.ly/2rXYty2 ) Friday that after weeks of moving snow along Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road, crews are almost ready to declare the Big Drift open for travel.
The highway is being cleared just east of the Continental Divide at Logan Pass before the park opens the 50-mile (
Last week, west side crews reached Logan Pass and began to clear the parking lot there before turning their attention to the Big Drift.
Jake Hutchinson, a National Park Service avalanche expert, says plow drivers and excavator operators try to stay as close to the mountain as they can to avoid sinking or tumbling into unstable snow.
Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com
