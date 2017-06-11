'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland
BOSTON — A virtual reality game developed by college students in Boston and based on James Joyce's "Ulysses" is being showcased in Dublin as the Irish capital holds its annual celebration of the author and novel.
"Joycestick" was developed by a Boston College class that also included Northeastern University and Berklee College of Music students.
The public can test the game from June 14 to 16 at the James Joyce Centre. There's also an event Thursday at the National Library of Ireland with Irish Senator David Norris and the students and professors who developed the game.
"Joycestick" lets users explore key scenes from "Ulysses," a seminal work of 1920s-era modernist literature that traces a day in the life of an ordinary Dubliner.
The novel draws parallels with the ancient Greek epic "The Odyssey."
