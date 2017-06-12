Norwegian starts Stewart trans-Atlantic service this week
A
A
Share via Email
NEWBURGH, N.Y. — An airline is kicking off trans-Atlantic service at Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley this week.
Norwegian Air is holding a welcome ceremony on Thursday at Stewart for passengers from Edinburgh (EH'-dihn-bur-uh) Airport in Scotland.
Norwegian is starting regular trans-Atlantic service from the airport 70 miles (112
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!