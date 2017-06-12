Life / Travel

Norwegian starts Stewart trans-Atlantic service this week

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — An airline is kicking off trans-Atlantic service at Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley this week.

Norwegian Air is holding a welcome ceremony on Thursday at Stewart for passengers from Edinburgh (EH'-dihn-bur-uh) Airport in Scotland.

Norwegian is starting regular trans-Atlantic service from the airport 70 miles (112 kilometres ) north of New York City with Edinburgh flights. Service to Ireland and Norway will start in July.

