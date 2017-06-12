When in Rome don't sit, dip, eat, drink in fountains
ROME — When in Rome, don't take a dip in the monumental fountains.
Or sit or climb on them. Best not to eat or drink on them either. And don't wash yourself, or your clothes or pet and avoid throwing any objects into them — except coins in the traditional gesture to "ensure" you'll return.
Otherwise you risk fines as high as 240 euros ($270).
City Hall on Monday announced that Mayor Virginia Raggi has signed an order aimed at protecting some 40 fountains of historic or artistic interest, many of which have been tarnished over the years.
In 2015, Dutch soccer fans damaged the 17th-century Barcaccia fountain at the foot of the Spanish Steps and littered its waters with broken beer bottles.
This spring, a man swam naked in Trevi Fountain.
