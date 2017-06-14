Copenhagen's Little Mermaid statue doused with paint - again
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Danish police say Copenhagen's famed Little Mermaid statue was found doused with paint early Wednesday, for the second time in two weeks.
Police said the bronze was covered in blue and white paint, and "Free Abdulle" was written on the ground in front of the statue. It was not clear who it was referring to.
In a Twitter statement, police said city workers were removing the paint.
On May 30, red paint was doused on the girl-sized statue. No one has been apprehended,
The Little Mermaid was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen. Sitting on a rock at the entrance of the Copenhagen
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!