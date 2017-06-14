Life / Travel

Fire restrictions to take effect in northern Arizona forests

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — New restrictions aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires are about to take effect in two northern Arizona national forests.

The restrictions set to be implemented Thursday for the entire Coconino and Kaibab forests prohibit fires, campfires and use of charcoal, coal and wood stoves except within a developed recreation site.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

Forest officials say stoves or other devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

