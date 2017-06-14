Life / Travel

Grand Canyon National Park rangers search for missing hiker

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park rangers are searching the park's backcountry for a missing California hiker.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis says air and ground crews are looking for 72-year-old Raafat "Ralph" Amin Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles along the Hermit Trail and several other trails.

Davis says Nasser-Eddin was reported overdue Tuesday evening and that he matches the description of a person reported to park rangers Sunday as being disoriented at the Hermit Camp camping area in the canyon.

Davis says a member of the park's search and rescue team unsuccessfully looked for that person Sunday and Monday.

According to Davis, Nasser-Eddin had a reservation to stay at Phantom Ranch along the Colorado River at the bottom of the canyon but did not check in.

