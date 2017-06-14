US Interior chief to visit Maine monument under review
MEDWAY, Maine — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee) is heading to Maine to see the Katahdin (kuh-TAH'-dihn) Woods and Waters National Monument as part of a tour of national monuments that are under review.
President Donald Trump has ordered the review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Katahdin.
Zinke is slated to visit the 87,500 acre (35410 hectare) property on Wednesday. He will be touring the site, which then-President Barack Obama designated as a national monument in August. It's adjacent to Baxter State Park, which includes Mount Katahdin, the state's highest peak.
Maine's Republican Gov. Paul LePage has been a vocal critic of the monument, and testified against its creation before Congress last month.
Zinke visited the new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah on Monday. He's recommending to downsize that monument.
