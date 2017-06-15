Corporation Commission OKs highway-rail crossing project
PHOENIX — A state commission that regulates railroad safety has given the Arizona Department of Transportation the go-ahead for a project to build a highway-railroad crossing in Maricopa in northwestern Pinal County.
The new grade-separated structure authorized by the Arizona Corporation Commission will realign and widen State Route 347 where it crosses Union Pacific tracks.
The project also includes building a new intersection with a highway to Casa Grande.
The bridge structure is intended to eliminate railroad-related delays for SR 347 traffic.
Tens of thousands of vehicles use the highway daily, while dozens of trains use the railroad tracks daily.
Construction is scheduled to begin this year. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
