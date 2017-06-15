Power outage hits Brussels airport, causing many delays
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — A power outage has hit Brussels airport, delaying departing planes and leaving hundreds of people stranded outside the terminal.
Florence Muls of Brussels airport says the outage hit at 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) Thursday and specifically affected the luggage and air conditioning systems.
Early morning departures were immediately affected and hundreds of people were left waiting outside.
Muls says after the outage was fixed, people were slowly let back in the building. Dozens of flights were delayed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!